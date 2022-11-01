Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence for a Lawrence County murder died in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Oct. 28.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Harold Bailey, 52, was a patient in the infirmary and was found unresponsive.

Bailey was serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lawrence County and had a do not resuscitate order.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.