Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison

Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence for a Lawrence County murder died in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Oct. 28.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Harold Bailey, 52, was a patient in the infirmary and was found unresponsive.

Bailey was serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lawrence County and had a do not resuscitate order.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death at this time.

