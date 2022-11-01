Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence for a Lawrence County murder died in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Oct. 28.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Harold Bailey, 52, was a patient in the infirmary and was found unresponsive.
Bailey was serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lawrence County and had a do not resuscitate order.
ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death at this time.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.