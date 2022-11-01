Deals
Man facing murder charge in death of person reported missing from Guntersville in September

The body of James Tracy Denson was found in Blount County on Sept. 30
The body of James Tracy Denson was found in Blount County on Sept. 30(Pixabay)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested and charged with murder after human remains were found in September in Blount County.

Christopher Stracener was arrested by investigators on Oct. 24. His bond has been set at $1 million and additional charges are expected.

On Sept. 30, investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office located human remains after following a tip submitted to the office.

The remains were identified as James Tracy Denson by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Denson was last seen in Guntersville on Aug. 6 and was reported as a missing person on Sept. 2.

