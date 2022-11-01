Man arrested on domestic violence charge after alleged dispute with mother

LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after an alleged domestic dispute with his mother sent her to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested James Benson on Oct. 29 after they found his mother suffering from serious non-life-threatening injuries at a residence on Armstrong Road. When deputies attempted to arrest Benson, he resisted.

Benson struggled with deputies on scene before being taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for her injuries. The officer received medical treatment for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.