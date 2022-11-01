Lincoln Co. Schools to close on Thursday, Friday due to illness increase

LINCOLN, Tenn. (WAFF) - Lincoln County Schools have once again canceled classes due to an increase in illnesses.

According to the Lincoln County Schools Director of Schools, Dr. Bill Heath the numbers are quickly exceeding the number of illnesses from students and staff from last week. For that, Dr. Heath decided to close the schools on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday all buildings and offices will be closed and classes will be canceled. On Friday, in-service for all staff is canceled.

According to the press release, all activities (including games and practices) are to be canceled with the exception of football due to TSSAA games and forfeiting.

