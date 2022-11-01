Deals
Jazz rout Grizzlies 121-105, improve to 4-0 at home

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By JOHN COON and Doc Holliday
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have lost their second consecutive game to the Utah Jazz Monday night.

Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 121-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Malik Beasley scored a season-high 18 points off the bench for the Jazz. Mike Conley and Collin Sexton added 15 apiece.

Utah made 19 3-pointers to earn its second win over Memphis in three days.

Ja Morant had 37 points to pace the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks added 19 points and Tyus Jones chipped in 12.

Memphis shot 6 of 26 from 3-point range.

Grizzlies starting guard Desmond Bane sat out the game because of a sore ankle.

