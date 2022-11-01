Help bring a Sensory Inclusive Santa to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s November 1, which means many people are tossing fall out the door and getting ready for the holidays.

Part of that getting ready is figuring out what places are hosting events, where families can take their kids to meet Santa and more. This year, Madison Behavior Therapy is once again fundraising to bring a sensory-friendly Santa to town!

This is the perfect space for children with special needs to have a sweet experience this holiday season. Families arrive to quiet space with dim Christmas lights, a quiet but jolly Santa, a free gift and time to take photos!

Madison Behavior Therapy is still fundraising to bring this Santa to town and could use a little support. On November 1, the organization is hosting a Trivia Night at The Casual Pint in Huntsville with proceeds benefitting the holiday event. On November 2, a Spirit Night Raffle is also happeing at The Casual Pint.

On November 19, a Silent Auction is happening at The Camp. If the organization meets their goal, they will be able to bring Sensory Santa to the area for many families to visit.

Until then, keep up with Madison Behavior Therapy on Facebook to learn more about fundraisers, dates and how you can help or attend.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.