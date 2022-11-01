Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple officers are on the scene of what they are claiming to be a “check subject call.”

According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public is not in any danger but officers are still asking motorists to avoid the area.

The U.S. Marshals confirmed that in a “joint effort” they are helping HPD serve a felony warrant.

Mirabeau Drive and Newby Road SW have been closed at this time to set up a perimeter to get the male subject in custody.

As of 4:24 p.m., Jamie James has been taken into custody for outstanding warrants of fleeing and eluding, menacing, felony obstruction giving false identity, theft of property, 4th-degree and escape, 3rd-degree.

James was arrested at the Mirabeau Apartments where he barricaded himself in an apartment and refused to come out. Officers went in after him using a K-9, which then bit him.

James was transported to the hospital to be treated for the dog bite. He will be transported to Madison County Jail once he is released.

