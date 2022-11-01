Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple officers are on the scene of what they are claiming to be a “check subject call.”

According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public is not in any danger but officers are still asking motorists to avoid the area.

The U.S. Marshals confirmed that in a “joint effort” they are helping HPD serve a felony warrant.

Mirabeau Drive and Newby Road SW have been closed at this time to set up a perimeter to get the male subject in custody.

As of 4:24 p.m., Jamie James has been taken into custody for outstanding warrants of fleeing and eluding, menacing, felony obstruction giving false identity, theft of property, 4th-degree and escape, 3rd-degree.

James was arrested at the Mirabeau Apartments where he barricaded himself in an apartment and refused to come out. Officers went in after him using a K-9, which then bit him.

James was transported to the hospital to be treated for the dog bite. He will be transported to Madison County Jail once he is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Two found dead following reported burglary

Latest News

Lincoln Co. Schools to close on Thursday, Friday due to illness increase
Lincoln Co. Schools to close on Thursday, Friday due to illness increase
Johasaphat Lsean Staten Ellison
Scottsboro Police arrest man on rape, sexual abuse charges
You Decide 2022
Inflation/economy top issue for Ala. voters in exclusive new Gray TV/AL Daily News poll
Goins was arrested for entering a school bus and arguing with the driver.
Decatur woman arrested for entering school bus