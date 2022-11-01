Deals
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., K-9 injured during encounter with suspect

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple officers are on the scene of what they are claiming to be a “check subject call.”

According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public is not in any danger but officers are still asking motorists to avoid the area.

The U.S. Marshals confirmed that in a “joint effort” they are helping HPD serve a felony warrant.

Mirabeau Drive and Newby Road SW have been closed at this time to set up a perimeter to get the male subject in custody.

As of 4:24 p.m., Jamie James has been taken into custody for outstanding warrants of fleeing and eluding, menacing, felony obstruction giving false identity, theft of property, 4th-degree and escape, 3rd-degree.

James was arrested at the Mirabeau Apartments where he barricaded himself in an apartment and refused to come out. Officers went in after him using a K-9, which then bit him.

James was transported to the hospital to be treated for the dog bite. He will be transported to Madison County Jail once he is released.

According to HPD, the K-9, a 4-year-old Dutch Sheperd named Kane, was injured during the arrest. Kane suffered serious mouth and head injuries during the encounter with James.

Kane was taken to an emergency animal hospital in Huntsville and was sedated. He will be transported to an out-of-town animal hospital on Wednesday for special treatment.

James now has an additional felony charge for Harassment-Causing Serious Injury to a Police Dog.

Kane was injured during the encounter with the suspect, Jaime James
Kane was injured during the encounter with the suspect, Jaime James(HPD)

