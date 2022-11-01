Growing concerns over city density

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 5,000 people are moving to the city of Huntsville yearly. In addition to being dubbed the best place to live for 2022 and you get explosive growth, with construction on what seems like every corner.

People are starting to wonder if we have hit our limit.

Dennis Madsen, the manager of long-range and urban planning for the city of Huntsville says there is no cause for concern.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily an overbuild as it is, they’re catching up with unmet demand,” said Madsen.

3,762 Certificates of Occupancy were issued in the city of Huntsville over the last 4 years.

Madsen believes this is necessary to keep up with the growing workforce.

“You’ve got the FBI, you’ve got Mazda Toyota. we’ve got a myriad of industries,” said Madsen, “We want these to happen because it’s necessary if we’re going to be able to house all those people who are moving here, relocating here for jobs.”

Madsen says city planners are working hard to get ahead of any potential impacts on our current quality of life.

He says another benefit of building additional housing is having more options to ensure a level of affordability for all residents within the city.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.