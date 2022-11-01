Foggy start, some sun & 70s this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We have a DENSE FOG ADVISORY for all counties through 9:00 AM CDT for pockets of dense fog, visibility could be less than ¼ mile in some locations.

Fog will start to mix out as we head through the mid-morning hours with some occasional peeks of sunshine early in the day. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected for the rest of the day with no rain in the forecast, highs will reach the low to middle 70s with a light north breeze. More clouds will move in overnight leaving us a bit warmer for Wednesday morning, lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We finally get to enjoy some sunshine by Wednesday with highs climbing into the middle 70s during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be beautiful November days with above average temperatures in the middle 70s, we will remain sunny and dry. The weekend looks great for now with temperatures staying warm in the middle to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

A slow-moving center of low pressure will move in from the west on Sunday, but it should stall before reaching the Tennessee Valley. Isolated showers will be possible on Sunday associated with the low to our west. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end on Sunday morning and clocks will fall back one hour. Please replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.

