Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Decatur woman arrested for entering school bus

Goins was arrested for entering a school bus and arguing with the driver.
Goins was arrested for entering a school bus and arguing with the driver.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A parent who boarded a school bus to confront a bus driver she thought was yelling at her child has been arrested.

According to the Decatur Police Department, Amanda Goins was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault with bodily fluids and aggravated assault. Goins’ bond was set at $1,200.

On Oct. 19, The Decatur City Schools Superintendent said that a parent got on a school bus and made accusations toward the bus driver. The superintendent also said that the parent violated an act that forbids anyone from entering the bus without the directive of a school administration or a bus driver.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Two found dead following reported burglary

Latest News

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Alabama Department of Corrections
Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison
A new traffic light will begin operation Monday on Steger Rd.
New traffic light coming to Steger Rd.
This closure will not affect the law enforcement divisions or the Morgan County Jail.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closed Wednesday