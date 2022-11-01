Decatur councilman says traffic cameras needed on Beltline Road

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A city councilman in Decatur is saying that it may be time to consider traffic cameras on the Beltline Road.

Council Member Hunter Pepper says Beltline is one of the busiest roads in Decatur. Many factors, especially car collisions, contribute to the traffic congestion.

Police told our news partners at Decatur Daily that more than 400 car collisions have happened on Beltline Road this year.

“We’re at one of the busiest intersections in the city of Decatur. This is the intersection of Spring and Beltline that unfortunately is known recently for the accident that we had about a month ago where a vehicle went flying in the airway and rolled into a few other vehicles,” said Pepper.

According to Pepper, most wrecks appear to be caused by running red lights and stop signs. He says traffic cameras are needed to increase driver safety awareness and encourage people to obey the law.

Pepper is suggesting the traffic cameras that are connected to traffic signals and sensors. They monitor cars as their driving through lights. If a car passes a sensor after the signal has turned red, a camera would take a picture of the car’s license plate. Then, a citation would be sent to the driver.

“A lot of other cities have had success with getting traffic cameras where they [send] citations in the mail. That has been a huge success in a lot of cities. It’s been a huge success in a lot of states,” said Pepper.

“I think that that’s going to be the era of where we need to go with it if we do get the opportunity to go with it,” he added.

Pepper says, in addition to installing traffic cameras, the City can expand Beltline Road and add more access roads and intersections; this would reduce road congestion and help keep the roads safe.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.