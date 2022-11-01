Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Decatur councilman says traffic cameras needed on Beltline Road

A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd.
A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd.
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A city councilman in Decatur is saying that it may be time to consider traffic cameras on the Beltline Road.

Council Member Hunter Pepper says Beltline is one of the busiest roads in Decatur. Many factors, especially car collisions, contribute to the traffic congestion.

Police told our news partners at Decatur Daily that more than 400 car collisions have happened on Beltline Road this year.

“We’re at one of the busiest intersections in the city of Decatur. This is the intersection of Spring and Beltline that unfortunately is known recently for the accident that we had about a month ago where a vehicle went flying in the airway and rolled into a few other vehicles,” said Pepper.

According to Pepper, most wrecks appear to be caused by running red lights and stop signs. He says traffic cameras are needed to increase driver safety awareness and encourage people to obey the law.

Pepper is suggesting the traffic cameras that are connected to traffic signals and sensors. They monitor cars as their driving through lights. If a car passes a sensor after the signal has turned red, a camera would take a picture of the car’s license plate. Then, a citation would be sent to the driver.

“A lot of other cities have had success with getting traffic cameras where they [send] citations in the mail. That has been a huge success in a lot of cities. It’s been a huge success in a lot of states,” said Pepper.

“I think that that’s going to be the era of where we need to go with it if we do get the opportunity to go with it,” he added.

Pepper says, in addition to installing traffic cameras, the City can expand Beltline Road and add more access roads and intersections; this would reduce road congestion and help keep the roads safe.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Arrested for dogfighting.
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for dogfighting

Latest News

A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman proposes traffic cameras on Beltline Rd.
The councilman says that he would like a few traffic cameras to prevent crashes on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman looking to add handful of traffic cameras
Cullman Regional and JSU's new partnership
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after an alleged...
Man arrested on domestic violence charge after alleged dispute with mother