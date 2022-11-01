Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle.

According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.

Since opening, Hartselle Health Park has had nearly 14,000 patient visits.

On Monday, Cullman Regional initiated the approval process for an emergency department by submitting a letter of intent.

Plans for the construction of the emergency department will be announced when the application is approved. Cullman Regional says that it may take several months.

