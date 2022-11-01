Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

Cullman Regional
Cullman Regional
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle.

According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.

Since opening, Hartselle Health Park has had nearly 14,000 patient visits.

On Monday, Cullman Regional initiated the approval process for an emergency department by submitting a letter of intent.

Plans for the construction of the emergency department will be announced when the application is approved. Cullman Regional says that it may take several months.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Arrested for dogfighting.
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for dogfighting

Latest News

A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman proposes traffic cameras on Beltline Rd.
The councilman says that he would like a few traffic cameras to prevent crashes on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman looking to add handful of traffic cameras
A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman says traffic cameras needed on Beltline Road
Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after an alleged...
Man arrested on domestic violence charge after alleged dispute with mother