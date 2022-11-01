Deals
Calhoun Community College’s basketball team returns after 20 years

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in 20 years, Calhoun Community College students will be driving to the hoop as two new basketball teams make their debut Tuesday.

School leaders fought to bring back the men’s and women’s basketball teams after a two-decade-long hiatus.

The men’s team of the ‘90s and ‘00s was a top contender for state and national honors, but everything changed in 2001.

The school cut the entire athletic program to save money.

In the last few years, they reversed that decision. They brought back sports like baseball, cross country, and volleyball. Now, it’s time for basketball.

Many around the community are excited about who’s leading the teams. Candace Byrd-Vinson leads the women’s team. She comes well qualified as a former all-star player at Tanner and she coached R.A. Hubbard to a state title.

The men’s team has Derrick Powell Jr. at its helm. He coached several teams at the high school and college levels. He says it’s important to bring in everyone for the season.

“We want everybody to come: former athletes that used to play here to high school kids that are local because we are a community college and we want community participation and that’s big for us,” said Coach Powell.

He says games will be totally free to bring in a bigger crowd.

It all starts Tuesday night at the Kelley Gymnasium in Decatur.

The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

