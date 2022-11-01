Bryan Harsin releases emotional statement day after being fired

AUBURN Ala. (WAFF) - A day after being fired as the Auburn University Football Head Coach, Bryan Harsin released a statement regarding his time with the team.

Harsin’s opening paragraph is filled with disappointment and the adversity that he has been through with his team.

“I poured my heart and soul into this program and team,” the statement read. “We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise. Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way.”

Harsin continued with gratitude for his players and staff and expressed that he would always be there for his now-former players. He also speaks positively about the future of the program and says how this experience will help him on his journey.

“Like any coach with the benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently. I don’t pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience,” the statement read. “I truly believe Auburn has the potential to be a championship program once again. The resources, financial support and fan base are in place. With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless.”

Towards the end of his statement, Harsin expressed sympathy towards the people he is leaving behind such as his assistant coaches and staff members. He even suggested assistance to help them through this transition.

“This team and staff came here fully committed to our vision of what we could accomplish in time. That time has been cut short. They will all preserve because of their tremendous character and ability and I will do everything I can to help them with this transition,” the statement read.

He closed the statement by saying he is grateful for the relationships he formed while at Auburn and thanks the program for taking in his family as he “turns the page and charts our next course.”

