Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

What to do when Halloween falls on a Monday? Recommendations from Rocket City Mom

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many fun things to do and see around the Tennessee Valley for Halloween, it’s hard to keep up.

If you’re looking to spend some time with the fam and need the best tips on where to go, what to do, what to be, Lindsey Barron from Rocket City Mom is sharing some of her best recommendations!

Lindsey’s Halloween Recs

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lacey’s Spring man dead in single-vehicle crash
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
(Source: MGN)
Huntsville Police investigating Sunday murder
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game