Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.

Ronnie Cupps, 39 was charged with the murder of his wife, Teresa Cupps who was found dead in the home. According to HPD, Teresa died from an apparent injury believed to have been caused by blunt force trauma.

Ronnie was taken into custody on Monday with the assistance of the United States Marshals Task Force. He is currently being booked into the Madison County Jail.

Ronnie has a criminal history and was recently arrested on July 15 for Robbery 1st. He attempted to steal someone’s wallet while threatening them with a handgun.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.