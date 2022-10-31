Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nick Kremer and Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.

Ronnie Cupps, 39 was charged with the murder of his wife, Teresa Cupps who was found dead in the home. According to HPD, Teresa died from an apparent injury believed to have been caused by blunt force trauma.

Ronnie was taken into custody on Monday with the assistance of the United States Marshals Task Force. He is currently being booked into the Madison County Jail.

Ronnie has a criminal history and was recently arrested on July 15 for Robbery 1st. He attempted to steal someone’s wallet while threatening them with a handgun.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lacey’s Spring man dead in single-vehicle crash
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
What to know about the Constitutional Edit Amendment on the November ballot
Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor
Huntsville preparing for medical marijuana locations, but no recreational use in the plans
According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove...
Old Highway 431 bridge reopening Monday