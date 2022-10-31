Deals
Transform into Marilyn Monroe with this Hollywood Halloween look

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, we all raid our closets and the local Halloween store for the perfect costume.

If you’re going for a more glam look this year, professional makeup artist Olivia Sparks is sharing her best tips for one of Hollywood’s ultimate icons: Marilyn Monroe.

She’s spilling secrets from Marilyn’s late makeup artist Allan “Whitey” Snyderall. From her winged out eyelashes to the perfect red pout, Olivia knows all!

Olivia’s Tips & Tricks:

1. Hollywood Hair - Marilyn was naturally a redhead, but famously bleached her hair blonde after a few years in the industry to satisfy her talent agency. You can go red or blonde for a day with L’Oreal’s Magic Root Coverup ($9.99 at Target or Walmart). It washes out easily with shampoo, so it’s perfect for Halloween or a fun date night look!

2. Half Lashes - Marilyn used strip lashes cut in half to elongate her eyes. I like Ardell Naked Lashes in style ‘421′ for this trick ($5 at Target or Ulta Beauty). Cut the lashes in half, and apply the inner half of each lash to the outer corner of your eyes. This trick gives a lifted eye effect and is also great for opening up hooded eyes!

3. Eyeliner Magic - To make her eyes & lashes seem bigger, Marilyn would line her lower waterline with a white pencil, then line her lower eyelid with brown eyeliner in an upside down wing shape.

4. Signature Red Lip - Marilyn’s makeup artist Allan would use several layers of product to get Marilyn’s signature red lip. The most important tip to nail her famous pout is to overline your lips in a way that gives you a wide cupid’s bow. Then fill the lip with a matte red lipstick. Next, apply highlighter to the center of the bottom lip, then top the entire lip with a thick gloss.

5. Glowing Skin - Marilyn knew that moisturized skin looks the most youthful. She used Vaseline & Nivea cream as a makeup primer, and rarely used powders to maintain her glow. While I don’t recommend Vaseline as moisturizer in the present day, there is an easier way to achieve a youthful glowy makeup look! Instead of using a setting powder, opt for a setting spray like Urban Decay’s “All Nighter” Setting Spray ($33.00 at Ulta Beauty) to keep your skin dewy & lock in your look all night! If you’re an oily skin type, and have to use powders— powder only the T-zone of your face!

