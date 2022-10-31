Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

This Frankenfood will be your new favorite Halloween snack

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for some Halloween snacks that will really impress the fam?

Our friend Ally, aka, Sugar Pusher, is showing us how to make an easy treat that will get you in the spooky spirit! She takes the traditional snack known as “Muddy Buddies” or “Puppy Chow” and turns them in to ghouly ghosts in a graveyard!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lacey’s Spring man dead in single-vehicle crash
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
The demolition of Building 4200 will be on Oct. 29, 2022.
Building 4200 at Marshall Space Flight Center imploded