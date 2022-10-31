Deals
Old Highway 431 bridge reopening Monday

According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road will reopen.(Madison County Commission)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge is reopening on Monday at 3 p.m. after a $15 million project is nearing completion.

According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road will reopen.

The road will continue to be a construction zone and drivers should be cautious.

Eventually, the road will be closed in November for four hours to complete permanent striping.

Commissioner Craig Hill released the following statement about the road reopening:

“Our office is extremely excited about this project to make travel safer in our community. We began the project in May of 2020 while dealing with a pandemic and many shortages in materials. We are excited that the project was completed within the contract schedule. The new road offers a beautiful travel route across the flint river and includes an access point for the sidewalk system connecting to Hays Nature Trail.”

This project has taken nearly three years to complete as it involved widening the bridge from 18 feet to 37 feet.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

