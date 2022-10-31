Deals
Local artist highlights the issue of a lack of affordable housing in Huntsville

Affordable housing is a big issue in our area. There are few options for people, and some families are getting priced out.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Talking about it is one thing, but seeing it is another. A local artist who’s giving people a visual representation of the problem.

It’s a mural with a message. The artist’s message is to highlight the issue of affordable housing in our area or lack thereof.

The giant mural extends the entire east side of the Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley building on Washington Street and Pratt Avenue in Huntsville.

It shows the history of the city and where we can go in the future. However, our future looks full.

Huntsville was recently named the ‘Best Place to Live’ in a U.S. News & World Report survey, and the influx of people has put a strain on an already short supply of affordable homes.

The artist says it’s a double-edged sword, and talked about the potential critics who might not want to see affordable housing units where they live.

”Even though we are in an enviable position as being one of the better places to live on Earth, as they say, we still have these issues that we need to address,” said local artist Bert Corbin. “I feel if affordable housing comes with a stigma, and I’m not into politics, I’m just an artist, but it comes with a stigma and I think if we erase that stigma, then people will have less of that not in my backyard feeling,” Corbin said.

Bert says the best way to get rid of that stigma is to see what Habitat for Humanity does. The organization doesn’t just build affordable homes, but attractive homes that are needed. The Executive Director says the organization has served over 300 families. It’s currently working with 19 families in the program, and over 100 families are interested in applying for a home.

Despite this, the Manager of Long-Range and Urban Planning for the city of Huntsville says the city is feeling the effects of affordability issues, but Huntsville isn’t feeling it as badly as other communities around the state and nationwide.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

