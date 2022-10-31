Lauderdale Co. man arrested for dogfighting

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lauderdale County was arrested and charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and over 60 counts of animal cruelty.

Earlier in October authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia after discovering the dogfighting. Following the incident, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Lamarcus Ricks.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Ricks turned himself in on Oct. 28 and has since been released on bond.

Over the last month, over 90 dogs have been seized between Lauderdale County and Colbert County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.