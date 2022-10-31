Keeping it in the SEC: Former Mississippi State Athletic Director claimed new position for Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - Former running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was not the only person to step into a new role following the firing of Bryan Harsin.

John Cohen, the former athletic director of Mississippi State, was named the 16th Director of Athletic at Auburn on Monday. Cohen spent 14 years at Mississippi State, and on November 4, 2016, he became the college’s athletic director.

Cohen started his career in athletics as a baseball player at Mississippi State before becoming a coach for 25 years. During his time as coach, he became the SEC Coach of the Year twice.

After six years with Missouri as a graduate assistant and assistant coach, Cohen became the head coach at Northwestern State University from 1998-2001. Cohen spent two seasons as an assistant baseball coach at the University of Florida before becoming the head coach at the University of Kentucky in 2004 where he stayed for five seasons.

Cohen spent more than two decades coaching baseball and became Hail State’s head baseball coach in 2008. In 2017, Cohen attached the associate athletic director title to his head coaching title.

While winning 284 games as a head coach at MSU, Cohen demonstrated a keen ability to develop players and coaches. During his tenure, 138 MSU baseball players were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Cohen is the only coach in SEC history to win an SEC championship, SEC tournament championship, and take a trip the College World Series both as a player and head coach. He and Ron Polk are the only two baseball coaches in SEC history to lead multiple schools to SEC titles. His 2013 Bulldog club advanced to the CWS championship series for the first time in MSU history.

