Interim coach named for Auburn Tigers Football

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Auburn running back has been named the Auburn Football interim coach.

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams the all-American and assistant coach will step in as the interim coach for the rest of the season. This comes after the program decided to fire Auburn’s head coach, Bryan Harsin, earlier on Monday.

During his time at Auburn, Williams led Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004. He was named the 2005 NFL Rookie of the Year followed by a seven-year career in the league.

