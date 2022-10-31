Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Interim coach named for Auburn Tigers Football

Interim coach named for Auburn Tigers Football
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Auburn running back has been named the Auburn Football interim coach.

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams the all-American and assistant coach will step in as the interim coach for the rest of the season. This comes after the program decided to fire Auburn’s head coach, Bryan Harsin, earlier on Monday.

During his time at Auburn, Williams led Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004. He was named the 2005 NFL Rookie of the Year followed by a seven-year career in the league.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lacey’s Spring man dead in single-vehicle crash
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
(Source: MGN)
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

Interim coach named for Auburn Tigers Football
Hazelwood Central vs. Pattonville
High School Game of the Week: Hazelwood Central vs. Pattonville
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Chris Willis (pictured) was relived of his Head Coaching position. Willis spent 15 seasons as...
Willis no longer Head Coach at UNA