Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Huntsville Police investigating Sunday murder

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred Sunday on Boardman Street.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday

HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident. Officers are attempting to locate the spouse for questioning at this time.

A spokesperson for HPD confirmed that a female victim was found inside the residence.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lacey’s Spring man dead in single-vehicle crash
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
The demolition of Building 4200 will be on Oct. 29, 2022.
Building 4200 at Marshall Space Flight Center imploded

Latest News

Huntsville preparing for medical marijuana locations, but no recreational use in the plans
According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove...
Old Highway 431 bridge reopening Monday
There is a heavy police presence in downtown Mobile near the scene of a reported shooting.
Mobile PD negotiating with man in standoff, shooting in front of Mobile Government Plaza
Arrested for dogfighting.
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for dogfighting