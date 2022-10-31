Huntsville Police investigating Sunday murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred Sunday on Boardman Street.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday

HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident. Officers are attempting to locate the spouse for questioning at this time.

A spokesperson for HPD confirmed that a female victim was found inside the residence.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.