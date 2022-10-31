How to make a Spooky Shirley just in time for Halloween

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get out the goblets and get ready to pour yourself a drink fit for dracula and the whole fam! We’re introducing you to the Spooky Shirley.

The drink includes Sprite, Grenadine, Jell-O shot syringes, gummy eyes and body parts! And if you’re 21 or older, feel free to add any sinister spirits to your drink for an extra little kick!

Our friend Ally, aka, Sugar Pusher, crafted this creepy cocktail for us in no time!

