Dry & Comfortable This Evening For Trick-Or-Treating!

Happy Monday and Happy Halloween! We’ve been dealing with a good bit of cloud cover throughout the day and this has kept temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. Despite the cloudy conditions, most of us have stayed completely rain-free and you can expect dry weather to stick around for any trick-or-treating plans this evening. Temperatures will be comfortable early this evening to kick off your Halloween activities, but I recommend a light layer with temperatures dipping into the 50s by the late evening hours. Clouds will be thinning overnight through Tuesday morning allowing overnight lows to be cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s.

As we head into the first day of November, expect sunshine to return to the Valley. It will be a cool start, but by the afternoon hours temperatures will be climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll be cooling down quickly again by the evening hours with overnight lows falling back into the upper 40s and low 50s, so make sure you grab a light jacket before you head out the door for your early morning commute on Wednesday.

Plan on not much change in the forecast throughout the rest of your work week and into the first days of November. Each day will feature more sun than clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. We’ll have to watch our potential next system by the weekend for returning rain chances, but at this time confidence is low. Stay tuned for further updates!

