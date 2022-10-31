Cloudy with a few showers for Halloween

Good Monday morning and Happy Halloween! We still have some pockets of drizzle and light rain on the radar to start off this morning, areas of dense fog have also developed overnight.

Skies are mostly cloudy to overcast to begin the day with warm temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see some occasional peeks of sunshine through the afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s, winds will be light from the southwest. We should stay rain-free for Trick-or-Treating activities later this evening, temperatures will be comfortable in the 50s. Clouds will start to thin out overnight with lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry, highs will reach the lower 70s again which is seasonal for this time of year. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a very isolated chance of seeing a few rain showers. This great stretch of early November weather will continue into Thursday and Friday with more sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.