Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

ADPH helping to prevent cavities while still eating Halloween candy

ADPH is giving tips to help kids avoid getting cavities this Halloween season.
ADPH is giving tips to help kids avoid getting cavities this Halloween season.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is Monday night and many kids will be knocking on doors in search of tricks and treats! Whether you’re young or old, many people will be chowing down on some festive candy this week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is helping mitigate the number of cavities this holiday season.

A state official says between now and Easter, dentists will see more cavities in kids than at any other point of the year. This is because kids are bombarded with sweets and candy for most of the holidays between now and then.

Alabama Department of Public Health’s Oral Health Coordinator Jennifer Morris says there are ways though to have your candy and eat it too with a lower cavity risk.

We all know to brush and floss our teeth, but choosing the right kind of candy can help too. Morris says to try and avoid sticky candy since it can attach to your teeth longer than other sweets, like chocolate.

Morris also recommends eating that candy with a meal or right after because of the excess saliva in your mouth.

“Saliva is the beginning of digestion so whenever you start chewing your food, it actives saliva to start helping break down your food,” she explains. “But be sure to just limit how much you have and how often.”

Morris said drinking water with candy can also help mitigate your cavity risk.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lacey’s Spring man dead in single-vehicle crash
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
The demolition of Building 4200 will be on Oct. 29, 2022.
Building 4200 at Marshall Space Flight Center imploded

Latest News

Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
Huntsville preparing for medical marijuana locations, but no recreational use in the plans
Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process
Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process
Decision 2022: What to know about race for Alabama Secretary of State
Decision 2022: What to know about race for Alabama Secretary of State
Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot
Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot