University of North Alabama community mourns the loss of former president

Former president of the University of North Alabama, Dr. Robert Leslie Potts passed away on Friday at the age of 78.(UNA)
Former president of the University of North Alabama, Dr. Robert Leslie Potts passed away on Friday at the age of 78.(UNA)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence native Dr. Robert Potts died at the age of 78 on Friday. He was the head of the university for 14 years.

Today I talked to UNA Vice President Kevin Haslam about his legacy.

“He valued every person,” he said. “He valued relationships with people and that is his greatest legacy in my opinion.”

From 1990 to 2004, Dr. Potts was responsible for the construction of many buildings on the Lions’ campus. Like the Harrison Plaza and Fountain. He also established the the Presidential Mentor’s Academy.

“Which was a program established to provide leadership, mentoring, and scholarship opportunities for underrepresented populations,” Haslam explained. “To date, more than 300 alumnus have gone through that program. The program this year alone has 70 students in it.”

Current UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts provided the statement regarding Pott’s death saying in part, “He leaves a strong legacy at UNA as a dedicated and tireless supporter of students and their success. Robert will be greatly missed” end quote.

Until his death, Doctor Potts was still active on UNA’s campus, serving as a member of the university’s President’s Cabinet, an organization he created.

His cause of death has not been announced, nor have any plans of a funeral.

When funeral arrangements are made, this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

