Showers Through the Evening...Drying Out By Halloween

It has been a cool and damp Sunday with showers continuing this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley. With added cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures have only reached the low and mid 60s. Expect more on and off showers and possibly an isolated storm to continue into the evening hours, but we should see this activity start dissipating overnight as this system shifts to our east and northeast. Overnight lows will remain warmer and fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Some early morning drizzle will be lingering into your Halloween Monday, but most of us will be staying rain-free throughout the entire day. Expect cloudy conditions with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Your trick-or-treating forecast is looking nice, but I’d bring a light layer with temperatures dipping into the 50s by the evening hours. Overnight lows will be cooler and bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s through Tuesday morning.

Sunshine will return by Tuesday with highs climbing into the low and mid 70s by the late afternoon. This sunny and drier trend will likely continue through the rest of your work week as we kick off the month of November.

