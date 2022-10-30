Scattered showers and storms through the day Sunday

Good Sunday morning! We are waking up to some light rain showers under overcast skies with warm morning temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Scattered, off and on rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be expected through the day with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, highs will be cooler in the middle 60s. Winds will be breezy at times today with sustained winds between 5 to 15 miles per hour and occasional wind gusts over 25 miles per hour. Today will not be a total washout, but expect some interruptions in your outside plans.

Some showers will linger into Halloween Monday with skies staying mostly cloudy, highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Trick-or-Treat weather should be dry for Monday night with comfortable temperatures in the 60s. We will have a sunny and dry stretch of weather to kick off the month of November with highs staying above average in the low to middle 70s for the Tuesday through Friday period, isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday.

