Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Scattered showers and storms through the day Sunday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Sunday morning!  We are waking up to some light rain showers under overcast skies with warm morning temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. 

Scattered, off and on rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be expected through the day with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, highs will be cooler in the middle 60s.  Winds will be breezy at times today with sustained winds between 5 to 15 miles per hour and occasional wind gusts over 25 miles per hour.  Today will not be a total washout, but expect some interruptions in your outside plans. 

Some showers will linger into Halloween Monday with skies staying mostly cloudy, highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.  Trick-or-Treat weather should be dry for Monday night with comfortable temperatures in the 60s.  We will have a sunny and dry stretch of weather to kick off the month of November with highs staying above average in the low to middle 70s for the Tuesday through Friday period, isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Generic graphic.
One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash
The demolition of Building 4200 will be on Oct. 29, 2022.
Building 4200 at Marshall Space Flight Center imploded
Body found in Guntersville, suspect charged with abuse of corpse
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville
Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday.
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Dry For Now...Increasing Rain Chances This Evening
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Dry early Saturday with rain moving in later today
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather October 29 at 5 p.m.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Dry early Saturday with rain moving in later today