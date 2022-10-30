Deals
Lacey's Spring man dead in single-vehicle crash

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash Saturday night claimed the life of a 53-year-old Lacey’s Spring man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Hill was killed when the truck he was driving left the road, hit a ditch and flipped over.

ALEA officials say the crash occurred on Alabama 36 about two miles west of Lacey’s Spring around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials also say that Hill was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

