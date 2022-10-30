Lacey’s Spring man dead in single-vehicle crash

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash Saturday night claimed the life of a 53-year-old Lacey’s Spring man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Hill was killed when the truck he was driving left the road, hit a ditch and flipped over.

ALEA officials say the crash occurred on Alabama 36 about two miles west of Lacey’s Spring around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials also say that Hill was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.