Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals Chad Johnson is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky Saturday. He could not leave Knoxville without spreading some Volunteer spirit.

Johnson left a $1,000 tip on his IHOP order at Merchants Center Boulevard on Saturday morning

“It’s my first time in the Ville,” Johnson wrote on the receipt. “Going to the game tonight, but I don’t know the Rocky Top song.”

He also wrote “I Love You” at the bottom of the receipt.

If he didn’t know the words before, Johnson will surely know the words by the end of the game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Generic graphic.
One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash
The demolition of Building 4200 will be on Oct. 29, 2022.
Building 4200 at Marshall Space Flight Center imploded
Body found in Guntersville, suspect charged with abuse of corpse
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville
Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday.
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lacey’s Spring man dead in single-vehicle crash
Former president of the University of North Alabama, Dr. Robert Leslie Potts passed away on...
University of North Alabama community mourns the loss of former president
Generic graphic.
One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash
The demolition of Building 4200 will be on Oct. 29, 2022.
Building 4200 at Marshall Space Flight Center imploded
VIDEO: Former headquarters at Marshall Space Flight Center demolished on Saturday
VIDEO: Former headquarters at Marshall Space Flight Center demolished on Saturday