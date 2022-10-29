Deals
Ryan Tannehill will be out for Sunday’s game against Houston Texans

Ryan Tannehill preparing to throw a football.
Ryan Tannehill preparing to throw a football.(Michael Nance)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Chris Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have announced in a release that quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be out for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Tannehill also will not be traveling with the team on Saturday.

The quarterback’s ankle injury he suffered versus the Colts limited his ability to perform and caused him to miss several practices. He was listed as limited in Thursday’s session and the team added “illness” to his designation on Friday.

Because of this move, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will be able to make his first career start on Sunday in Houston.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Willis has been taking advantage of his opportunities in practice and has been trying “to lead and function as our quarterback.”

“I think it went pretty good,” Willis said after Friday’s practice. “Just being prepared is probably my best bet, and I’ve been trying to do that to the best of my ability.”

The Titans announced they will also make quarterback Logan Woodside a gameday elevation for Sunday’s game, along with defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game in Houston is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

