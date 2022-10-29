One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benson Sergiles, 42, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the crash but later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trax, Lourdie Sergiles, 38, was also taken to Huntsville Hospital.

ALEA officials say the Chevrolet Trax was struck by a 2021 International MV607 truck on Alabama 157 about two miles south of Danville around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

