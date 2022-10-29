Deals
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday.
Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday.
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road.

Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

