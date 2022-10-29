Dry For Now...Increasing Rain Chances This Evening

With some peeks of sunshine this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley, temperatures have warmed up into the low and mid 70s. We are currently all dry, but expect rain chances to steadily increase from west to east after sunset. Pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible overnight into the early morning hours on Sunday, so if you have early Halloween plans late this evening, make sure you have the rain gear. Overnight lows will be falling into the mid and upper 50s.

By the mid to late morning hours on Sunday, the most widespread and heaviest rain will be fizzling out across the area. However, I would still keep the umbrella nearby with periods of showers and an isolated storm possible through the afternoon and into the evening. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the mid 60s.

Plan on light showers to linger into the early morning hours on Monday, but we should be completely drying out quickly. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s with trick-or-treating weather looking cool and pleasant as overnight lows dip into the 50s. We’ll stay sunny and mainly dry with highs warming into the low and mid 70s to kick off the first days of November next week.

