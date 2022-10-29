Dry early Saturday with rain moving in later today

Good Saturday morning! We are waking up to mainly cloudy skies with comfortable morning temps in the upper 40s to middle 50s, the steady breeze overnight has prevented any widespread fog development.

Expect mostly cloudy skies through the morning into the afternoon with some peeks of sunshine, highs today will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a ESE breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Although most of the morning and early afternoon will be dry, a center of low pressure will track in from the southwest later today bringing scattered to numerous rain showers to the area. Right now, models are favoring our western counties for the highest rainfall totals, this is heavily dependent on the track of the low. Showers will be more numerous to widespread overnight tonight into Sunday morning with lows staying warm in the middle to upper 50s.

Scattered, off and on showers will be expected for Sunday with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, highs will be cooler in the middle 60s. Sunday will not be a total washout, but expect some interruptions in your outside plans. Some showers will linger into Halloween Monday with skies staying mostly cloudy, highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Trick-or-Treat weather should be dry for Monday night. We will have a sunny and dry stretch of weather to kick off the month of November with highs staying above average in the low to middle 70s for the Tuesday through Friday period.

