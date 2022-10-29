Deals
Building 4200 at Marshall Space Flight Center imploded

The home of the Marshall Space Flight Center’s administrative headquarters was imploded on Saturday morning
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The home of the Marshall Space Flight Center’s administrative headquarters was demolished on Saturday morning.

Building 4200 was the administrative headquarters for 63 years seeing incredible feats accomplished in NASA’s history. The Marshall Space Flight Center has played an unprecedented role in space exploration with the development of the Saturn V rocket that propelled the Apollo missions to the Moon.

Other projects included engines and propulsion hardware for the space shuttle program, science communications for the International Space Station and management of the Space Launch System.

The first employees at the flight center began moving into the building in June 1963 after it was built by Electronic and Missile Facilities Inc. of Valley Stream, New York. On top of being home for the Research Projects Division, Aeroballistics Division, Future Projects and the Launch Operations Directorate, there was a barber shop, library, cafeteria and other services in Building 4200.

Building 4200 which was demolished Saturday morning was the former headquarters of the MSFC.

Many well-known figures toured the building including First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson and General Chuck Yeager.

Marshall Space Flight Center’s historical preservation officer, Scott Worley, said it best with the demolition of the building.

“Buildings come down,” Worley said in a statement. “But rockets keep going up. Our work lies beyond the sky.”

Watch the implosion in the video at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

