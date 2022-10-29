Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Iowa has come to an end.

KCRG reports investigators located the boy’s body Friday night in a pond in Buchanan County.

Officials said the child was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday at about 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area before confirming the boy’s body was located at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday in a nearby pond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
The demolition of Building 4200 will be on Oct. 29, 2022.
Building 4200 at Marshall Space Flight Center imploded
The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
Generic graphic.
One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash
Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday.
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
FILE - Gerald Stern speaks to the audience during the National Book Awards in New York...
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
President Joe Biden arrives to cast his vote during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm...
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.
Michaels offering 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids