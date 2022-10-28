Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning.

That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville.

The woman was stuck for close to an hour. Webster said HEMSI was called to the scene around 10:45 a.m. and she was freed around 11:45 a.m.

There’s no word on her condition.

HEMSI, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, and the Madison Fire and Rescue are on scene.

