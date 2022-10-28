Deals
What you need to know before attending the Magic City Classic

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just days away from the Magic City Classic kickoff! Football fans are flocking to Legion field to set up their tailgates and prepare for the beloved battle on the gridiron, but what do you need to know before you enter? What are event workers doing to ensure your safety?

Classic organizers are working hard to remind the public about some of the do’s and don’ts.

For one, the clear bag policy will be in effect. That means if you’re going into the game, your typical purse likely won’t be allowed inside.

The full list of prohibited items can be found by clicking here.

Many of you know parking will likely be hard to come by the day of, which is why organizers are encouraging you to ride the shuttles. A list of pickup locations can be found by clicking here.

Organizers say all of this was designed to make the event safer, but they stress local law enforcement has been vital in preparing for the next few days.

“It takes a village to be able to raise a child but you talking about raising up a classic, it takes the entire greater community and we work in concert together. There is a manned EOC area as well so there is a central command to make sure we are seeing everything at the same time and being able to communicate all information out in real time,” said Executive Director of the Magic City Classic Perren King.

