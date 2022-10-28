Deals
Valley Head man arrested, charged with 106 counts of child pornography

Dustin Burt
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Valley Head man was arrested on 106 child pornography charges on Friday.

The DeKalb County Investigations Division had been investigating a case regarding child pornography. An investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in DeKalb County had been involved in sharing and downloading child pornography on a social media platform.

Dustin Blake Burt, 27 was questioned and found to be in possession of illegal images and videos containing child pornography. Burt was charged with 77 counts of possession of child pornography and 29 counts of dissemination of child pornography.

This is what DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said about the arrest:

“Every child is a gift from God, and all deserve unconditional love and protection. Our children are the innocent victims and will be affected by this for the rest of their lives. They deserve carefree days full o[f] love, laughter and new adventures, not the pain crimes like this will bring. Any crime of this nature will not be tolerated.”

Body found in Guntersville, suspect charged with abuse of corpse
12th annual Medication Take-Back event to take place
One person injured in Huntsville crash
Financial Friday: What to know about HELOCs
