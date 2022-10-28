Deals
US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Rushdie’s life

FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for the killing of Rushdie. He wrote “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

Rushdie’s agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at the event in western New York.

“The United States will not waver in its determination to stand up to threats posed by Iranian authorities against the universal rights of freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of the press,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

“This act of violence, which has been praised by the Iranian regime, is appalling. We all hope for Salman Rushdie’s speedy recovery following the attack on his life.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

