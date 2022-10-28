Deals
ULA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Decatur facility
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Launch Alliance (ULA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Decatur facility on Thursday morning.

ULA is building a new warehouse facility and an additional facility for Beyond Gravity. According to a press release, this project will allow ULA to nearly double its launch rate with new equipment and building improvements.

This project will also allow ULA to support its new contract with Amazon for Project Kuiper. Project Kuiper has the goal of providing affordable, high-speed broadband connections around the world.

Beyond Gravity secured a contract to supply 38 payload fairings for the Vulcan rockets that will be used in Project Kuiper. To meet this contract, the new facility in Decatur will create 200 new jobs.

