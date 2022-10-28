Spooky spirits, cocktails, candy and more at The Orion Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the mood for some spooky spirits, we’re learning how to make a creepy cocktail with Chaz from The Orion Amphitheater.

Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party or going to one, the “Boo Lagoon” is a perfect drink for the season!

This drink is just one of many The Orion will have at their Spooky Spirits event on Friday, Octoer 28. The Halloween party will have the perfect pairings of cocktails and candy, food trucks, tarot readers, a costume contest and even a Stevie Nicks ticket raffle!

For more information, visit theorionamphitheater.com.

