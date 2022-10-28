Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is investing almost $9 million to give roads a major facelift.

Hopefully, the one giving you a bumpy ride to work is on the list. More than 103 roads in need of resurfacing will be getting attention.

This is the largest budget ever dedicated to road resurfacing in Huntsville.

Neighbors who live there say the roads have been in horrible condition for nearly thirty years so this project is a long time coming.

Prepare for a lot of roadwork around the city that should start in about two weeks. For the detailed list, you can view it on the Huntsville City Council agenda.

The lists of all of the roads on the project are as follows(if you are viewing from a desktop use CTRL+F to search for your interested street)(For mobile devices on a browser you can use the ‘find in browser’ tool):

Street #1: Argyle Rd. from Mastin Lake Rd. to Merry Oaks Dr.

Street #2: Beard St. from Poplar Ave. to Beard St.

Street #3: Blue Spring Cir. from Blue Spring Rd. to Cul-De-Sac

Street #4: Boswell Dr. from US 72 E Hwy. to US 72 E Hwy.

Street #5: Bridge Rd. from Mountain Park Cir. to Blue Spring Rd.

Street #6: Chalmers Ave. from Reynolds Dr. to Kavanaugh Dr.

Street #7: Colfax Rd. from Winchester Rd to Matic Rd.

Street #8: Crossover Ln. from Fortune Dr. to Higdon Rd.

Street #9: Crouse Dr. from End of Street to Matic Rd.

Street #10: Delaware Blvd. from Meridian St. to North Plymouth Rd.

Street #11: Delaware Cir. from North Plymouth Rd. to North Plymouth Rd.

Street #12: Iris Ln. from Lantana Way to East Arbor Dr.

Street #13: North Helena Dr. from West Helena Dr. to East Helena Dr.

Street #14: Offutt Ct. from Stringfield Rd to Cul-De-Sac

Street #15: Skylab Dr. from Von Bruan Dr. to Nick Fitcheard Rd.

Street #16: Treymore Ave. from Mastin Lake Rd. to Countess St.

Street #17: Yeager Ct. from Skylab Dr. to Cul-De-Sac

Street #18: Bankhill Cir. from Cul-De-SAc to Ada Dr.

Street #19: Birchwood Dr. from end of street to Dellbrook Dr.

Street #20: Chapman Ave. from Gladstone Dr. to Maysville Rd.

Street #21: Christian Ln. from Gladstone Dr. to Quietdale Dr.

Street #22: Cottage St. from end of street to Barrell Ave.

Street #23: Dotson Dr. from Drake Ave to Toney Dr.

Street #24: Dug Hill Rd. Third City Limit Sign to Second City Limit Sign

Street #25: Dug Hill Rd. from first city limit sign to city limits

Street #26: Goldsmith St. from Pratt Ave. to McCullough Ave.

Street #27: Greenslope Trl. from end of street to Spicewood Trl.

Street #28: Joseph Cir. from end of street to end of street

Street #29: King Ave. from Meridian St. to Cottage St.

Street #30: Lenlock Cir. from end of street to Lenlock Dr.

Street #31: McClung Dr. from California St. to Owners Dr.

Street #32: Melbourne Ave. from Bide-A-Wee Dr. to Peck Rd.

Street #33: Noble Clr. from end of street to Noble Dr.

Street #34: Oakwood Ave. from Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Rd.

Street #35: Pale Dawn Pl. from Cul-De-Sac to Carrington Blvd.

Street #36: Pettus Cir. from end of street to Pettus Dr.

Street #37: Preston Ridge Dr. from end of street to Broad Armstrong Dr.

Street #38: Red Mile Ct. from end of street to Calumet Dr.

Street #39: Sandusky St. from Gaslight Way to Darlington Rd.

Street #40: Slalom Run from Barefoot Cir to Terry-Drake Rd.

Street #41: Springhouse Rd. from end of street to Carl T. Jones Dr.

Street #42: Andromedea Rd. from Chicamauga Trl. to end of street

Street #43: Ben Giles Dr. from Memorial Pky. to end of street

Street #44: Blackbird Dr. from Skylark Dr. to end of street

Street #45: Bleu Dr. from Shades Rd. to Todd Mill Rd.

Street #46: Boulevard South from Benaroya Ln to end of street

Street #47: Cap Adkins from Hobbs Island Rd. to Hegia Burrow Rd.

Street #48: Chimney Hollow Trl. from Astalot Dr. to end of street

Street #49: Colchester Ave. from Saint Alban Blvd. to end of street

Street #50: Earlwood Dr. from Southhurst Dr. to end of street

Street #51: East Tupelo Dr. from Jessamine Ln. to end of street

Street #52: Ells Rd. from Yorkshire Dr. to Oak Dairy Ln.

Street #53: Ensley Dr. from Logan Dr to Logan Dr.

Street #54: Epping Pl. from Greentree Trl to end of street

Street #55: Hearthstone Cir from Wynterhall Rd. to Cul-De-Sac

Street #56: Kingston Ct. from Mathis Dr. to end of street

Street #57: Lantern Walk SE from Wynterhall Rd. to Chaney Thompson Rd.

Street #58: Marinawoods Dr from Memorial Pky. to Hobbs Rd.

Street #59: Mohican Dr. from Chicamauga Trl to end of street

Street #60: Seasons Ct. from Wynsom Dr. to end of street

Street #61: Sutton Rd. from US 431 Hwy to Old Big Cove Rd.

Street #62: Thornmor Dr. from Villaret Dr. to Villaret Dr.

Street #63: Valley Ln. from Weatherly Rd. to end of street

Street #64: Villaret Dr. from Southpark Blvd. to end of street

Street #65: Weatherly Rd. from Bailey Cover Rd. to Valley Ln.

Street #66: Avery Ave. from Binderton Pl. to McCalley Pl.

Street #67: Arthur St. from Karter St. to Saundralane Dr.

Street #68: Billie Watkins St. from Marsheutz Ave. to Bob Wallace Ave.

Street #69: Brickell Rd from end of street to Holmes Ave.

Street #70: Brown St. from end of street to Clinton Ave.

Street #71: Central Ave. from Whitesburg Dr. to California St.

Street #72; Clayrest Dr. from end of street to Henderson Rd.

Street #73: Dyshell Dr. from Judith Ln. to Jordan Ln.

Street #74: Falracres Rd. from Hale Dr. Bob Wallace Ave.

Street #75: Foster Ave. from Eunice St. to Penny St.

Street #76: Gleneagles Dr. from Balmoral Dr. to end of street

Street #77: Hermitage Wood Dr. from Marsh Ave. to end of street

Street #78: Hillcrest Ct. from Triana Blvd. to Triana Blvd.

Street #79: Hunt Dr. from Brickell Rd. to Speake Rd.

Street #80: Langford Ave. from Jackson St. to Brown St.

Street #81: Lilac Cir. from end of street to Buttercup Dr.

Street #82: McClung Dr. from Adams St. to California St.

Street #83: North Rose Dr. from Ninth Ave. to Pine Ave.

Street #84: Oak Glen Ter. from Squaw Valley Dr. to end of street

Street #85: Pepperwood Cir. from Eagletree Ln. to Cul-De-Sac

Street #86: Rainey Dr. from Crestwood Dr. to end of street

Street #87: Roland Rd. from Newby Rd. to First St.

Street #88: Tulip Ln. from end of street to Lilac Cir.

Street #89: Westbury Dr, from Chadwell Rd to Whitesburg Dr.

Street #90: West Ferry Way from Leeman Ferry Rd. to end of street

Street #91: West Oak Way from end of street to end of street

Street #92: Woodridge St. from Westbury Dr. to Jones Valley Dr.

Street #93: Bristol Ct. from Barren Fork Blvd. to end of street

Street #94: Cotton Row from Sparkman Dr. to end of street

Street #95: Daugette Dr. from Dailey Ter. to Calvert Rd.

Street #96: Deer Bridge Dr. from Willow Bluff Dr. to end of street

Street #97: Evangel Dr. from University Dr. to Executive Dr.

Street #98: Foxcroft Ter. from Shellbrok Dr. to Cul-De-Sac

Street #99: Heathland Dr. from University Dr. to Cul-De-Sac

Street #100: Hollyknoll Pl. from Shellbrook to Cul-De-Sac

Street #101: Kendall Ter. from Daugette Dr. to Rutledge Dr.

Street #102: Laracy Dr. from James Record Rd. to James Record Rd.

Street #103: Priscilla Ln. from Pamela Dr. end of street

