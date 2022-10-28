Deals
Refuge Church, Amelia’s Closet sponsor free diaper giveaway
By Javon Williams
Oct. 28, 2022
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Refuge Church and Amelia’s Closet are sponsoring a free diaper giveaway this Saturday in Athens.

Families that are in need can attend the drive-thru event starting at 9 a.m. at Refuge Church - Athens Campus, 1412 Lindsay Lane South.

Each car will receive two packs of diapers and a pack of wipes. This will continue while supplies last.

