Refuge Church, Amelia’s Closet sponsor free diaper giveaway
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Refuge Church and Amelia’s Closet are sponsoring a free diaper giveaway this Saturday in Athens.
Families that are in need can attend the drive-thru event starting at 9 a.m. at Refuge Church - Athens Campus, 1412 Lindsay Lane South.
Each car will receive two packs of diapers and a pack of wipes. This will continue while supplies last.
