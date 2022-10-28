Perfect Fall Friday With Rain Arriving Late Tomorrow

Happy Friday! It’s another beautiful fall day across the Valley with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will be climbing into the low and mid 70s by the late afternoon and early evening with increasing clouds later in the day. Expect a perfect evening for any activities, but you might want to grab a light jacket if you’re going to be outdoors with temperatures dipping into the 50s by the late evening hours. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 40s and low 50s with added cloud cover through Saturday morning.

Plan on dry and cloudy conditions through much of the day to kick off your weekend on Saturday with cooler afternoon highs in the mid and upper 60s. Showers and a few storms will start pushing into northwest Alabama during the late afternoon and this activity will continue to spread eastward through the evening. The heaviest and most widespread rain will likely occur overnight and into Sunday morning with the bulk of the rainfall fizzling out by the mid to late morning and afternoon on Sunday. It would still be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy as periods of showers will still be possible throughout the day. Rainfall totals look to be anywhere from half an inch to an inch with locally higher amounts in isolated areas.

Expect some early morning drizzle on your Halloween Monday with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the 50s. A nice few days will be in store as we enter into November with highs warming into the low and mid 70s.

